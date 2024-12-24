MARKET WRAP: Rand weakens again in thin trade
Sustaining the currency’s stability in 2025 “will require fiscal reforms and strategic investments in energy infrastructure”
24 December 2024 - 15:57
The rand weakened for a second straight day on Tuesday, with the JSE closing a short trading day firmer.
The local currency lost as much as 1.6% in the previous session, touching its weakest level since August...
