MARKET WRAP: Rand falls at start of short Christmas trading week
Federal Reserve officials are keeping a close eye on rising unemployment in the US
23 December 2024 - 18:35
The rand was weaker on Monday, while the JSE closed slightly firmer amid mixed global markets ahead of a holiday-shortened trading week.
The currency fell as much as 1.6%, touching an intraday worst of R18.60 to the dollar, its weakest level since August...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.