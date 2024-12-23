JSE firms in holiday-shortened week
Trading activity is expected to be subdued throughout the week
23 December 2024 - 11:29
The JSE was slightly firmer by mid morning on Monday , with global markets mixed ahead of a holiday-shortened trading week.
Trading activity is expected to be subdued throughout the week. The JSE will close early on Tuesday and will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday for Christmas Day and the Day of Goodwill respectively. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.