JSE weaker, rand little changed before release of key inflation data
Personal consumption expenditure price index more significant after Fed’s rates hint
20 December 2024 - 12:06
The JSE was weaker at midmorning on Friday in line with global markets as investors awaited the latest reading of the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge.
The November reading of the personal consumption expenditure (PCE) price index, to be released this afternoon, is expected to be of added significance after Fed chair Jerome Powell hinted that the 12-month inflation rate may exceed the US central bank’s 2% target, reports Bloomberg...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.