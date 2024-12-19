Fair value and mark-to-market are two different bond valuation metrics that often diverge in SA’s bond market due to liquidity and market dynamics. Business Day TV spoke to the CEO of Intengo Market, Ian Norden, for a better understanding of the various metrics used to value local bonds.
WATCH: The corporate bond valuation challenge in SA
Business Day TV speaks to Intengo Market CEO Ian Norden
