As 2025 approaches, global markets present an ever-changing landscape, offering a mix of opportunities and challenges. Geopolitical tension, shifting economic policies, easing monetary policy and global political shifts with US president-elect Donald Trump stepping into the White House in January are just a few. Business Day TV spoke to Simon Webber, head of equities at Schroders about how investors should navigate equity markets in 2025.
WATCH: Navigating equity markets in 2025
Business Day TV speaks to Schroders head of equities Simon Webber
