Markets

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Navigating equity markets in 2025

Business Day TV speaks to Schroders head of equities Simon Webber

19 December 2024 - 18:53
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/GOPIXA
Picture: 123RF/GOPIXA

As 2025 approaches, global markets present an ever-changing landscape, offering a mix of opportunities and challenges. Geopolitical tension, shifting economic policies, easing monetary policy and global political shifts with US president-elect Donald Trump stepping into the White House in January are just a few. Business Day TV spoke to Simon Webber, head of equities at Schroders about how investors should navigate equity markets in 2025.

HILARY JOFFE: A look ahead to what macro and micro 2025 might bring

Real test will be whether the economy can grow faster and whether the state can deliver better
Opinion
6 days ago

EDITORIAL: The GNU should hold

The noise inside the ANC and its alliance partners is just noise, and the GNU looks set to last at least until 2027
Opinion
13 hours ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE and rand extend losses
Markets
2.
Sanlam Private Wealth cautiously optimistic about ...
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: JSE reverses ahead of US Fed’s rates ...
Markets
4.
JSE falters after US Fed turns hawkish
Markets
5.
Gold rises more than 1% after hitting one-month ...
Markets

Related Articles

Sanlam Private Wealth cautiously optimistic about 2025

Markets

PODCAST | Could ‘spam’ marketing be a thing of the past in 2025?

Business

WATCH: Closer look at how Pick n Pay and Italtile did in 2024

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.