Beijing — Oil prices fell in early trading on Thursday after the US Federal Reserve signalled that it would slow the pace of interest-rate cuts in 2025, potentially affecting fuel demand.
Brent futures fell 33c, or 0.45%, to $73.06 a barrel by 1.07am GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude fell 36c, or 0.51%, to $70.22.
The falls reverse much of the gains from Wednesday, when prices settled higher as US crude stocks fell and the US Federal Reserve cut interest rates by an expected 25 basis points, as expected. But those gains were capped after the central bank later offered a more hawkish view on the outlook for 2025, which continues to weigh on market sentiment.
During the December 17-18 policy meeting, central bankers projected they would make just two quarter-percentage-point rate reductions in the coming year due to stubbornly high inflation, half a point less than they had anticipated as of September.
Lower rates decrease borrowing costs, which can boost economic growth and demand for oil.
US crude stocks and distillate inventories fell while petrol inventories rose in the week ending December 13, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.
Crude inventories fell by 934,000 barrels in the week to 421-million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.6 million-barrel draw.
The US Environmental Protection Agency approved California’s landmark plan to ban the sale of petrol-only vehicles by 2035 and require at least 80% of new vehicles to be fully electric by then. California’s rules have been adopted by 11 other states.
Oil slips on demand worries after US Fed signals slower rate cutting
Central bankers say they will make just two 25 bps rate cuts in the coming year due to stubbornly high inflation
Beijing — Oil prices fell in early trading on Thursday after the US Federal Reserve signalled that it would slow the pace of interest-rate cuts in 2025, potentially affecting fuel demand.
Brent futures fell 33c, or 0.45%, to $73.06 a barrel by 1.07am GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude fell 36c, or 0.51%, to $70.22.
The falls reverse much of the gains from Wednesday, when prices settled higher as US crude stocks fell and the US Federal Reserve cut interest rates by an expected 25 basis points, as expected. But those gains were capped after the central bank later offered a more hawkish view on the outlook for 2025, which continues to weigh on market sentiment.
During the December 17-18 policy meeting, central bankers projected they would make just two quarter-percentage-point rate reductions in the coming year due to stubbornly high inflation, half a point less than they had anticipated as of September.
Lower rates decrease borrowing costs, which can boost economic growth and demand for oil.
US crude stocks and distillate inventories fell while petrol inventories rose in the week ending December 13, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.
Crude inventories fell by 934,000 barrels in the week to 421-million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.6 million-barrel draw.
The US Environmental Protection Agency approved California’s landmark plan to ban the sale of petrol-only vehicles by 2035 and require at least 80% of new vehicles to be fully electric by then. California’s rules have been adopted by 11 other states.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.