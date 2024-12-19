JSE falters after US Fed turns hawkish
Fed chair Jerome Powell says the bank’s recent rate cuts allow for a more cautious approach to future policy adjustments
19 December 2024 - 11:41
The JSE was lower on Thursday morning, tracking weaker overnight trading in the US as the country’s Federal Reserve’s disappointing rate outlook weighed on sentiment.
As expected, the central bank reduced its borrowing rate by 25 basis points (bps), setting a target range of 4.25% to 4.5%...
