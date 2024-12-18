JSE firms but rand remains muted before US Fed decision
Market participants are pricing in a 25 basis points cut by the US Federal Reserve
18 December 2024 - 11:52
The JSE was firmer on Wednesday mid-morning, while its global peers were mixed as investors awaited word from the US Federal Reserve’s final monetary policy meeting for the year.
Market participants are pricing in a 25 basis points (bps) cut, which is anticipated to be announced in the evening, following the conclusion of the federal open market committee’s (FOMC’s) policy decision...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.