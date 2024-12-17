MARKET WRAP: JSE and rand extend losses
Less dovish US Fed stance on interest rates likely to lead to a firmer dollar
17 December 2024 - 19:36
The JSE fell on Tuesday as investors remained cautious before the US Federal Reserve’s final monetary policy meeting of the year on Wednesday.
Markets are pricing in a hawkish 25 basis point (bps) cut, given lingering US inflation risks, with core consumer price inflation (CPI) sticking at 0.3% month on month for the past four months...
