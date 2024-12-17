JSE and rand weaken, with focus on US Fed this week
The US Federal Reserve is holding its final monetary policy meeting of the year, scheduled to conclude on Wednesday
17 December 2024 - 12:01
The JSE was weaker on Tuesday mid-morning, with its global peers mixed, as investors turned cautious ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s final monetary policy meeting of the year, scheduled to conclude on Wednesday.
Market participants eagerly await the Fed’s decision on interest rates, with a 95% chance of a 25-basis-point rate cut predicted, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool. ..
