PODCAST | A closer look at the US: economic, political and market outlook

PSG Wealth’s Adriaan Pask looks ahead to the US economy’s expected performance under Trump

13 December 2024 - 09:28
Picture: 123RF/perfectpixelshunter
Market players have been scrutinising the potential impact of US President-elect Donald Trump’s second term, focusing on his promised policies during his campaign. 

Adriaan Pask, PSG Wealth’s chief investment officer. Picture: PSG Wealth
In this podcast, PSG Wealth’s chief investment officer Adriaan Pask highlights the uncertainties surrounding the future economic landscape, while noting the significant influence of the US as a major economic hub.

Overall, Pask provides insights into what might be expected during Trump’s upcoming tenure and how this will impact the world’s markets.

This article was sponsored by PSG Wealth.

Affiliates of PSG Financial Services, which includes PSG Wealth, are authorised financial services providers. Visit psg.co.za for more information.

