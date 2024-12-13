MARKET WRAP: JSE gains ahead of expected Fed rate cut
Lower inflation is expected to continue into next year
13 December 2024 - 18:06
The JSE closed slightly stronger on Friday after key data releases this week pointed to continued slower inflation.
Data published by Stats SA earlier in the week showed SA's producer price index remained in deflationary territory in November, while consumer inflation accelerated mildly to an annualised 2.9%, still outside the Reserve Bank's 3%-6% target range...
