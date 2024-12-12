MARKET WRAP: JSE inches down, rand weakens after surprise US producer inflation
PPI rose 0.4% in November, exceeding consensus estimates of 0.2%, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics says
12 December 2024 - 19:00
The JSE closed slightly weaker amid mixed global peers on Thursday, while the rand weakened after the release of US producer inflation data, which showed a slightly higher-than-expected increase.
According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, the producer price index (PPI) rose 0.4% in November, exceeding consensus estimates of 0.2%. This marks a 3% year-on-year increase...
