Markets

MARKET WRAP

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV talks to Ricus Reeders from PSG Hole In One Ruimsig

11 December 2024 - 18:26
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: PIXABAY/GERD ALTMANN
Picture: PIXABAY/GERD ALTMANN

Ricus Reeders from PSG Hole In One Ruimsig joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market movers.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Rand slips but still holds below R18/$
Markets
2.
Gold climbs to two-week high
Markets
3.
JSE flags ahead of key US inflation report
Markets
4.
MARKET WRAP: Rand weaker, but steady below R18/$
Markets
5.
MARKET WRAP: Rand rises as metals lift JSE
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.