MARKET WRAP: Rand stronger after SA and US inflation reports
JSE down 0.18% to 87,115 points
11 December 2024 - 20:03
The rand bounced back from its earlier losses on Wednesday, while the JSE also trimmed its losses as investors digested the latest inflation reports from SA and the US.
In the US, November’s inflation report met economists’ expectations, paving the way for the Federal Reserve (Fed) to cut interest rates again at its December meeting. The consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.3% from October and 2.7% from the previous year. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.