WATCH: Technical analysis on Stefanutti Stocks, WeBuyCars and more

Business Day TV speaks to Loyiso Mpeta from Unum Capital

10 December 2024 - 20:24
by Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/GOPIXA
Picture: 123RF/GOPIXA

Unum Capital’s Loyiso Mpeta takes a closer look at what the charts are telling him about Stefanutti Stocks, WeBuyCars, Pan African Resources, Premier Group and Mr Price.

