Positive sentiment from China’s stimulus efforts and gold purchases have buoyed the currency, says TreasuryONE strategist
Options for Basic Education Laws Amendment Act makes the president seem out of touch, weak and ill-informed
Allegations of maladministration are being investigated
Deputy president says party wants to reflect on election performance rather than cast blame
Move could set a precedent for the disregard of rights in favour of new developments, natural gas and helium producer says
Nedbank forecasts Reserve Bank will cut interest rates by 75 basis points in 2025
The president was rushed to Sao Paulo hospital overnight for surgery
New coach’s documents are in order for him to be on the bench against Raja Casablanca
Border management authorities say it’s safe to travel to Mozambique but urge caution
Tackling your questions tonight are Roy Mutooni, portfolio manager at Sanlam Investments, and Mark du Toit from OysterCatcher Investments.
WATCH: Stock Picks
Business Day TV speaks to Roy Mutooni from Sanlam Investments and Mark du Toit from OysterCatcher Investments
Tackling your questions tonight are Roy Mutooni, portfolio manager at Sanlam Investments, and Mark du Toit from OysterCatcher Investments.
