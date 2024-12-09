The local currency recovered from recent lows, supported by expectations of lower global interest rates, strategist says
The event is a huge opportunity for the country to market itself as a tourism and investment destination
Ntshavheni Mukwevho says urgent action is needed to avert a complete collapse of the city's water infrastructure
The meeting will make a call on Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal after the provinces' poor elections showing
The R500m transaction allows the miner to retain its exposure to the Beisa uranium project while Neo Energy takes over its development
Business Day TV speaks to Roy Havemann from Impumelelo Economic Growth Lab
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Hendrik de Bruin, head of Sadc security consulting at Check Point Software Technologies
The shutdown caused electricity shortages in the south of the country and in neighbouring Zambia
SA team’s fate is in their own hands as they now sit atop the WTC 25 standings after their triumph
The single cab and station wagons fitted with the 2.8l engine benefit from a new transmission
Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore joins Business Day TV for a broader look at this afternoon’s market performance.
MARKET WRAP
WATCH: Market Report
Business Day TV speaks to Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore
