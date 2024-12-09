JSE and rand improve with focus on US inflation data
Data on Friday showed the US job market remains solid
09 December 2024 - 11:29
The rand was on track for a third consecutive session of gains on Monday morning, while the JSE firmed amid mixed global peers, with focus on US inflation data this week.
TreasuryOne currency strategist Andre Cilliers said the rand had recovered from recent lows, supported by expectations of lower global interest rates...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.