MARKET WRAP: JSE slightly firmer, with metals curbing gains
Mostly solid US jobs data could mean fewer interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve in the new year
06 December 2024 - 19:41
The JSE trimmed its gains after data showed the US job market remains solid, supporting economic growth without sparking inflation concerns.
The nonfarm payroll data showed the US economy added 227,000 new jobs in November, exceeding expectations, with upward revisions to previous months suggesting strong job market momentum, reported Bloomberg. ..
