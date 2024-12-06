JSE strengthens ahead of key US jobs report
US Fed chair Jerome Powell says the US economy is strong enough to allow policymakers to proceed cautiously on rate cuts
06 December 2024 - 11:32
The JSE was firmer on Friday mid-morning, with global markets mixed as investors awaited key US jobs data, to be released later in the afternoon.
The nonfarm payroll (NFP) report will offer insight into the accuracy of Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell’s upbeat assessment of the US economy...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.