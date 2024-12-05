JSE lifts as investors consider Jerome Powell’s comments
The US Federal Reserve chair’s comments suggest that the Fed may slow down its rate-cutting pace
05 December 2024 - 11:53
The JSE was firmer on Thursday morning, with global markets mixed as investors digested comments from the US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell.
Speaking in a moderated panel at the New York Times’ summit on Wednesday, Powell stated that the US economy was robust enough to handle cautious rate cuts. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.