JSE firms as investors consider US Fed comments
The rand started the day weaker, reaching an intraday weakest level of R18.1719/$
04 December 2024 - 11:53
The JSE was firmer on Wednesday morning, with global markets mixed as investors digested comments by US Federal Reserve officials.
San Francisco Fed president Mary Daly stated that an interest rate cut this month was uncertain but remained a possibility. The last Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting for the year is scheduled for December 17-18...
