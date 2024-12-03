Stats SA data shows the economy contracted 0.3% in the third quarter while the market had expected 0.5% growth
Crime intelligence was hollowed out during state capture project under tenure of former president Jacob Zuma
More than 40 heads of state expected to be in SA for the G20 leaders summit in November 2025
President has been under growing pressure to act after reports of former justice minister’s loan with collapsed VBS Mutual Bank
Court wrongly dismissed their argument about hearsay evidence, they say
Worse-than-expected agriculture numbers shrink economy by 0.3%
Business Day TV speaks with Norman Nyawo, head of Merchant Solutions for Business and Commercial Banking at Standard Bank SA
Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah’s victory extends ruling party's 34 years in power
Reshuffle due for all-important second Test against Sri Lanka as attack hit by injuries to four of the premier pacemen
New 530i joins the 520d diesel and the i5 eDrive40 and i5 M60 xDrive electric variants introduced earlier in the year
Shaun Dendere from Trive Investments joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day's market movers.
Business Day TV speaks to Shaun Dendere from Trive Investments
Shaun Dendere from Trive Investments joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market movers.
