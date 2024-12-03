MARKET WRAP: Rand steady and JSE pares gains after GDP letdown
Stats SA data shows the economy contracted 0.3% in the third quarter while the market had expected 0.5% growth
03 December 2024 - 19:24
The rand held steady on Tuesday, while the JSE pared the session’s gains as investors assessed disappointing local GDP numbers.
Data from Stats SA shows the economy registered a decline in the third quarter, contracting 0.3% while the market had expected growth of 0.5%...
