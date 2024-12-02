Business titans consider how to grow SA’s capital markets
Operation Phumelela to ramp up competitiveness of SA as a preferred investment destination
02 December 2024 - 05:00
SA business titans have come together to draft proposals intended to expand SA’s capital markets and fuel job creation, drawing inspiration from the UK’s capital markets industry taskforce, which is driving London’s largest capital market reform in decades.
JSE CEO Leila Fourie will chair the bid, dubbed Operation Phumelela, which was launched on Friday. Also known as the SA financial sector competitiveness taskforce, Operation Phumelela will be tasked to “develop research and mobilise resources to improve onshore capacity and engage government regarding regulatory development”...
