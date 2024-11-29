Rand gains ground but JSE slips in thin trade
At 11.22am, the rand had strengthened 0.25% to R18.0545/$
29 November 2024 - 12:29
The JSE was slightly weaker on Friday mid-morning while the rand was firmer, with trading expected to be thin as US markets reopened after the Thanksgiving holiday to a shortened trading session.
On Friday morning, the rand reached an intraday best level of R18.0088 to the dollar...
