MARKET WRAP: Rand extends gains in thin trade
The local currency reached an intraday best level of R18.0088 to the dollar
29 November 2024 - 18:18
The JSE closed weaker amid mixed global peers on Friday while the rand was firmer, with trading expected to be thin as US markets reopened after Thanksgiving to a shortened trading session.
The rand reached an intraday best level of R18.0088 to the dollar...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.