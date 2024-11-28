The local currency reached an intraday best of R18.09 against the dollar
No-one in their right mind doubts that renewable energy is the way of the future
Supply systems are failing due to inadequate maintenance, mismanagement and inadequate planning
The former presidency director-general says, ‘To get anything lasting done, we need a movement’
High court rules senior executives conspired to bypass broad-based BEE legislation
SA's producer price index contracts by 0.7% year on year
Brussels wants to protect local carmakers, but European auto companies eye the lucrative Chinese market
President Vladimir Putin says Moscow struck in response to attacks on Russian territory with US medium-range ATACMS missiles
The visitors’ approach spoke to the desire to attack constantly and to keep the scoreboard moving
The special model has 320kW and a racy chassis, with only 300 units to be built
Anthea Gardner from Cartesian Capital joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market movers.
Business Day TV speaks to Anthea Gardner from Cartesian Capital
