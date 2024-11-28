Markets

WATCH: Improved market conditions boost local listing environment

Business Day TV speaks to Sam Mokorosi, the JSE’s head of origination and deals

28 November 2024 - 20:24
by Business Day TV
Picture: SUPPLIED
The JSE has welcomed nine new listings so far this year. Business Day TV spoke to Sam Mokorosi, the bourse’s head of origination and deals, about listing activity in 2024 and what he is expecting in 2025.

