MARKET WRAP: Rand firms in thin trading session
The local currency reached an intraday best of R18.09 against the dollar
28 November 2024 - 18:46
The rand reversed the session’s losses on Thursday, while the JSE gained amid mixed global peers in a thin trading session, with the US markets closed for the Thanksgiving holiday.
The local currency reached an intraday best of R18.09 against the dollar...
