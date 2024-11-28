JSE slips, with thin trade expected in US
The US’s PCE price index rose 2.3% year on year in October
28 November 2024 - 11:28
UPDATED 28 November 2024 - 12:16
The JSE was weaker on Thursday morning, with global markets mixed as investors digested key inflation data in the US.
With the markets closed for a Thanksgiving holiday in the US, thin trade was expected...
