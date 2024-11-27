Markets

Business Day TV speaks to David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Rowan Williams from Nitrogen Fund Managers

27 November 2024 - 19:17
Picture: 123RF

Tackling your questions tonight are David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Rowan Williams from Nitrogen Fund Managers.

