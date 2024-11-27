Donald Trump’s threat to impose new tariffs on goods from Mexico, Canada and China shrugged off
Trump’s decisive victory has overshadowed the president’s working visit to Angola
Conversion of 2.1 million customers to the new prepaid system saw only 400,000 people comply
Why did the ANC choose to form a government with a Eurocentric party? Three reasons: necessity, principle and pragmatism
Earlier this week Anglo finalised the sale of its steelmaking coal business, generating $4.9bn in total cash proceeds
Sentiment also rose in the employment growth category
Business Day Spotlight speaks to Finhai Munzara, interim CEO of Africa Data Centres
Governing party Swapo’s presidential candidate is Vice-President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, who will be Namibia’s first female leader if she wins
Rain and Sri Lanka’s tight bowling win the day on Wednesday, but sun is forecast for Thursday
Just weeks after launching the Mustang GT, the company has brought in a more hard-core model
Nick Kunze from Sanlam Private Wealth joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market movers.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
MARKET WRAP
WATCH: Market Report
Business Day TV speaks to Nick Kunze from Sanlam Private Wealth
Nick Kunze from Sanlam Private Wealth joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market movers.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.