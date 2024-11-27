JSE and rand improve, as investors look at US Fed minutes
The minutes show that Fed officials support a careful approach to further rate cuts as the US economy remains resilient
27 November 2024 - 11:19
The JSE was firmer on Wednesday morning, while the rand staged a recovery as investors digested the US Federal Reserve’s minutes from its recent policy meeting.
The Fed indicated that it expected to implement interest-rate cuts in the future, but at a gradual pace. According to the minutes, that decision would be contingent on inflation continuing to decrease sustainably to 2% and the US economy remaining near maximum employment...
