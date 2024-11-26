Markets

STOCK WATCH

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV speaks to Graeme Körner from Körner Perspective and Mark du Toit from OysterCatcher Investments

26 November 2024 - 20:00
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

Tackling your questions tonight are Graeme Körner from Körner Perspective and Mark du Toit from OysterCatcher Investments.

