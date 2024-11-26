Emerging markets are expected to face continued pressure due to global sentiment shifting to a risk-off tone, analyst says
Developing nations slam the eventual outcome as ‘optical illusion diplomacy’
Tsakani Maluleke highlights government departments’ progress and challenges
Ambassador to US begins second tenure at time of deep political flux for both countries
Shareholders receive huge payout as the company drives strong annual earnings growth
Sentiment also rose in the employment growth category
In the GNU’s statement of intent there is no mention of exports or the role of international trade
Premier says he will put the accord to his full cabinet later in the evening
Bok coach overlooked as France’s Jérôme Daret secures World Rugby’s Coach of the Year
General Motors has agreed to a deal to enter Formula 1 with Cadillac in 2026
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
MARKET WRAP
WATCH: Market Report
Business Day TV speaks to Muhammed Wagley from Sasfin Wealth
Muhammed Wagley from Sasfin Wealth joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market movers.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.