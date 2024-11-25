Oil tumbles on report of Israel-Lebanon ceasefire deal

Houston — Oil prices fell more than 2% on Monday after multiple reports that Israel and Lebanon had agreed to the terms of a deal to end the Israel-Hezbollah conflict, citing unnamed senior US officials.
Brent crude futures were down 2.45%, or $1.84, at $73.34 a barrel by 5.17pm GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 2.81% or $2.00, at $69.24 a barrel.
Israel said on Monday that it was moving towards a ceasefire in the war with Hezbollah but there were still issues to address, while Lebanese officials voiced guarded optimism but said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was not to be trusted.
Four senior Lebanese sources said US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron are expected to announce a ceasefire within 36 hours.
“It seems the news of a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon is behind the price drop, though no supply has been disrupted due to the conflict between the two countries and the risk premium in oil has been low already before the latest price decline,” said Giovanni Staunovo of UBS.
Oil markets were being pushed up and down on rising or falling supply disruption fears, said Phil Flynn, senior analyst at Price Futures Group, in a Monday note.
“A report that Israel’s Prime Minister Netanyahu approves the Lebanon ceasefire deal in principle could be a bearish catalyst, yet we must see more details as they become available. Last week the world was stunned as Russia launched supersonic missiles at Ukraine,” Flynn wrote in his energy report.
Both Brent and US WTI contracts last week notched their biggest weekly gains since late September to reach their highest settlement levels since November 7 after Russia fired a hypersonic missile at Ukraine in a warning to the US and the UK after strikes by Kyiv on Russia using US and British weapons.
Opec+, at its next meeting on Sunday, may consider leaving its current oil output cuts in place from January 1, said Azerbaijan energy minister Parviz Shahbazov.
The group, which includes Opec plus allies like Russia, has postponed hikes this year amid demand worries.
Azerbaijan is a member of Opec+, which will meet online on December 1.
Update: November 25 2024 This story has been updated with the latest oil prices.
Oil tumbles on report of Israel-Lebanon ceasefire deal
Brent and WTI futures fall more than 2% after multiple reports of an end to the conflict
Houston — Oil prices fell more than 2% on Monday after multiple reports that Israel and Lebanon had agreed to the terms of a deal to end the Israel-Hezbollah conflict, citing unnamed senior US officials.
Brent crude futures were down 2.45%, or $1.84, at $73.34 a barrel by 5.17pm GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 2.81% or $2.00, at $69.24 a barrel.
Israel said on Monday that it was moving towards a ceasefire in the war with Hezbollah but there were still issues to address, while Lebanese officials voiced guarded optimism but said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was not to be trusted.
Four senior Lebanese sources said US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron are expected to announce a ceasefire within 36 hours.
“It seems the news of a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon is behind the price drop, though no supply has been disrupted due to the conflict between the two countries and the risk premium in oil has been low already before the latest price decline,” said Giovanni Staunovo of UBS.
Oil markets were being pushed up and down on rising or falling supply disruption fears, said Phil Flynn, senior analyst at Price Futures Group, in a Monday note.
“A report that Israel’s Prime Minister Netanyahu approves the Lebanon ceasefire deal in principle could be a bearish catalyst, yet we must see more details as they become available. Last week the world was stunned as Russia launched supersonic missiles at Ukraine,” Flynn wrote in his energy report.
Both Brent and US WTI contracts last week notched their biggest weekly gains since late September to reach their highest settlement levels since November 7 after Russia fired a hypersonic missile at Ukraine in a warning to the US and the UK after strikes by Kyiv on Russia using US and British weapons.
Opec+, at its next meeting on Sunday, may consider leaving its current oil output cuts in place from January 1, said Azerbaijan energy minister Parviz Shahbazov.
The group, which includes Opec plus allies like Russia, has postponed hikes this year amid demand worries.
Azerbaijan is a member of Opec+, which will meet online on December 1.
Update: November 25 2024
This story has been updated with the latest oil prices.
Reuters
MARKET WRAP: Rand firms on positive local developments
Hezbollah fires rocket barrage at Israel after Beirut air strike
WATCH: Market Report
MARKET WRAP: Russian nuclear threat pushes gold price back above $2,700/oz
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.