Oil slips but stays close to almost two-week highs

Singapore — Oil prices retreated on Monday following 6% gains last week, but remained near two-week highs as geopolitical tension grew between Western powers and major oil producers Russia and Iran, raising the risk of supply disruption.
Brent crude futures slipped 26c, or 0.35%, to $74.91 a barrel by 4.40am GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $70.97 a barrel, down 27c, or 0.38%.
Both contracts last week notched their biggest weekly gains since late September to reach their highest settlement levels since November 7 after Russia fired a hypersonic missile at Ukraine in a warning to the US and UK following strikes by Kyiv on Russia using US and British weapons.
“Oil prices are starting the new week with some slight cool-off as market participants await more cues from geopolitical developments and the Fed’s policy outlook to set the tone,” said Yeap Jun Rong, market strategist at IG.
“Tensions between Ukraine and Russia have edged up a notch lately, leading to some pricing for the risks of a wider escalation potentially impacting oil supplies.”
As both Ukraine and Russia vied to gain some leverage ahead of any upcoming negotiations under a Trump administration, the tension could persist into the year-end, keeping Brent prices supported around $70-$80, Yeap said.
In addition, Iran reacted to a resolution passed by the UN nuclear watchdog on Thursday by ordering measures such as activating various new and advanced centrifuges used in enriching uranium.
“The IAEA [International Atomic Energy Agency] censure and Iran’s response heightens the likelihood that Trump will look to enforce sanctions against Iran’s oil exports when he comes into power,” Vivek Dhar, a commodities strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia said in a note.
Enforced sanctions could sideline about 1-million barrels a day of Iran’s oil exports, about 1% of global oil supply, he said.
The Iranian foreign ministry said on Sunday that it would hold talks about its disputed nuclear programme with three European powers on November 29.
“Markets are concerned not only about damage to oil ports and infrastructure, but also the possibility of war contagion and involvement of more countries,” said Priyanka Sachdeva, senior market analyst at Phillip Nova.
Investors were also focused on rising crude oil demand at China and India, the world’s top and third-largest importers, respectively.
China’s crude imports rebounded in November as lower prices drew stockpiling demand while Indian refiners increased crude throughput by 3% on year to 5.04-million barrels a day in October, buoyed by fuel exports.
For the week, traders would be watching out for US personal consumption expenditures (PCE) data, due on Wednesday, as that was likely to inform the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting scheduled for December 17-18, Sachdeva said.
