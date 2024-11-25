MARKET WRAP: Rand firms on positive local developments
S&P Global’s positive outlook on SA’s credit rating and halt in load-shedding contribute to the currency’s stability
25 November 2024 - 19:52
The rand held steady at about R18/$ on Monday, supported by positive local developments that underscore the currency’s underlying strength.
After the Reserve Bank’s decision to cut the repo rate (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/economy/2024-11-21-reserve-bank-plays-it-safe-with-another-25-basis-point-cut/) by 25 basis points (bps) instead of the expected 50bps, the rand strengthened to about R18/$ — having touched as low as 18.39/$ after president-elect Donald Trump’s victory...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.