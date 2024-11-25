JSE firms before US Thanksgiving holiday
Equities and treasuries are up as markets welcome Donald Trump’s nomination of hedge-fund manager Scott Bessent as treasury secretary
The JSE was little changed on Monday morning, with global markets mixed as investors looked for catalysts for direction. In the US, markets will be closed on Thursday for the Thanksgiving Day, and will close early on Friday.
Investors digested US president-elect Donald Trump’s announcement that he would nominate Scott Bessent, founder of Key Square Group, for treasury secretary. Bessent, a hedge fund manager, is seen as someone who will support the equity market. However, Trump's plans to implement protectionist trade policies, which Bessent will help with, have raised concern among investors who fear it may negatively affect the market...
