Gold plunges on report of Israel-Lebanon ceasefire deal

Bengaluru — Gold prices plunged over 3% on Monday, breaking a five-session rally to its highest in nearly three weeks, as reports of Israel nearing a ceasefire with Hezbollah, coupled with the nomination of Scott Bessent as the US treasury secretary soured the precious metal’s safe-haven appeal.
Spot gold fell 3.4% to $2,619.66 per ounce at 7pm GMT, its biggest daily percentage decline since June 7. US gold futures settled 3.5% lower to $2618.50.
Gold prices were primed for a sell-off on buying exhaustion after last week’s rally.
US president-elect Donald Trump's nomination of Bessent took away more of the risk premium associated with the US, said Daniel Ghali, commodity strategist at TD Securities.
“And even more so, reports that Israel and Lebanon have agreed to terms of an agreement to end the Israel and Hezbollah conflict have pushed gold prices even further (lower).”
Gold is traditionally seen as a safe investment during economic and geopolitical uncertainty such as conventional or trade wars.
Some market participants see Bessent as less negative for a trade war, said UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo.
Bullion hit its highest since November 6 in early Asian trade following last week's nearly 6% weekly surge, its best since March 2023, spurred by escalating tensions in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Traders are also gearing up for a pivotal week, with minutes from the Federal Reserve’s November meeting, US GDP revisions and core personal consumption expenditure data expected to provide insights into the central bank’s policy outlook.
“I still anticipate a 25 bps [basis point] rate cut in December, but recent Fed speakers have taken on a more cautious tone heading into 2025, which could pose a bit of a headwind for gold,” said Peter Grant, vice-president and senior metals strategist at Zaner Metals.
Spot silver dropped 3.3% to $30.28 per ounce, platinum was down 2.6% to $938.57 while palladium slipped 3.1% to $977.94.
Gold plunges on report of Israel-Lebanon ceasefire deal
Traders are adjusting their expectations for Federal Reserve rate cuts as they wait for further data to assess the interest rate outlook
Bengaluru — Gold prices plunged over 3% on Monday, breaking a five-session rally to its highest in nearly three weeks, as reports of Israel nearing a ceasefire with Hezbollah, coupled with the nomination of Scott Bessent as the US treasury secretary soured the precious metal’s safe-haven appeal.
Spot gold fell 3.4% to $2,619.66 per ounce at 7pm GMT, its biggest daily percentage decline since June 7. US gold futures settled 3.5% lower to $2618.50.
Gold prices were primed for a sell-off on buying exhaustion after last week’s rally.
US president-elect Donald Trump's nomination of Bessent took away more of the risk premium associated with the US, said Daniel Ghali, commodity strategist at TD Securities.
“And even more so, reports that Israel and Lebanon have agreed to terms of an agreement to end the Israel and Hezbollah conflict have pushed gold prices even further (lower).”
Gold is traditionally seen as a safe investment during economic and geopolitical uncertainty such as conventional or trade wars.
Some market participants see Bessent as less negative for a trade war, said UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo.
Bullion hit its highest since November 6 in early Asian trade following last week's nearly 6% weekly surge, its best since March 2023, spurred by escalating tensions in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Traders are also gearing up for a pivotal week, with minutes from the Federal Reserve’s November meeting, US GDP revisions and core personal consumption expenditure data expected to provide insights into the central bank’s policy outlook.
“I still anticipate a 25 bps [basis point] rate cut in December, but recent Fed speakers have taken on a more cautious tone heading into 2025, which could pose a bit of a headwind for gold,” said Peter Grant, vice-president and senior metals strategist at Zaner Metals.
Spot silver dropped 3.3% to $30.28 per ounce, platinum was down 2.6% to $938.57 while palladium slipped 3.1% to $977.94.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.