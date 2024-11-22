Markets

Business Day TV spoke to Viv Govender from Rand Swiss

22 November 2024 - 16:13
by Business Day TV
Picture: PIXABAY/GERD ALTMANN
Viv Govender from Rand Swiss joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Friday afternoon’s market performance.

