Rate cut strengthens JSE with gold miners in the lead
22 November 2024 - 12:04
The JSE was stronger on Friday morning as gold mining shares rallied after yesterday’s MPC meeting, in which the SA Reserve Bank decided to cut its key rate by a further 25 basis points (bps), in line with expectations.
The MPC’s tone was less dovish than anticipated, with governor Lesetja Kganyago emphasising that the decision for a 25 bps cut was unanimous. Unlike in September, there was no consideration of a 50 bps cut, said TreasuryOne’s director of market risk, Wichard Cilliers. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.