Markets

How long before bitcoin hits $100,000?

The cryptocurrency appears to be on the cusp of mainstream acceptance since its creation 16 years ago

22 November 2024 - 11:11
by Dhara Ranasinghe and Tom Westbrook
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

London — Bitcoin touched a record high on Friday, with its sights set firmly on the $100,000 barrier, in a stellar rally for the cryptocurrency sparked by expectations of a more friendly regulatory environment under a Donald Trump administration.

It has more than doubled in value this year and is up about 45% since Trump’s sweeping election victory on November 5, which has also seen a slew of pro-crypto legislators being elected to Congress.

The cryptocurrency was last up just over 1% on the day at $99,380, and is on track for its best monthly performance since February.

Its surge has made bitcoin one of the standout winners of so-called “Trump trades” — assets that are seen as winning or losing from Trump’s policies.

The cryptocurrency also appears on the cusp of mainstream acceptance since its creation 16 years ago. The approval of US-listed bitcoin exchange-traded funds in January this year have helped boost the market.

“The longer it survives, it is taken more seriously, that’s just the reality of things,” said Shane Oliver, chief economist and head of investment strategy at AMP Sydney.

“As an economist and investor, I find it very hard to value it … it’s anyone’s guess. But it does have a momentum aspect to it and at the moment the momentum is up.”

Indeed, bitcoin is up about 130% this year.

Trump embraced digital assets during his campaign, promising to make the US the “crypto capital of the planet” and to accumulate a national stockpile of bitcoin.

Crypto investors see an end to increased scrutiny under US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) chair Gary Gensler, who said on Thursday he would step down in January when Trump took office.

Under Gensler, the SEC sued exchange Coinbase, Kraken, Binance and others, alleging that their failure to register with the agency violated SEC rules, accusations the companies deny and are fighting in court.

Reuters

HEATH MUCHENA: The 21-million reasons bitcoin matters in a world of infinite fiat

The cryptocurrency is a hedge against systemic risks of modern monetary policy
Opinion
2 days ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: Crypto industry pushes for policy overhaul after Trump win

The president-elect’s decisive victory and a projected Republican sweep of Congress pave the way for a dramatic, lasting change
Companies
1 week ago

US crypto industry expects friendlier Washington, whoever wins White House

Industry has spent $119 million on backing pro-crypto congressional candidates
World
3 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
MARKET WRAP: Rand firms after interest rate cut
Markets
2.
PODCAST | 2024 investment landscape reviewed
Markets
3.
JSE and rand firmer ahead of Reserve Bank ...
Markets
4.
Gold set for best week in a year
Markets
5.
Oil gains more ground amid anxiety over ...
Markets

Related Articles

Bitcoin tops $98,000 for the first time

Markets

HEATH MUCHENA: The 21-million reasons bitcoin matters in a world of infinite ...

Opinion

CHRISTO DE WIT: Bitcoin or gold, or both?

Opinion

WATCH: Trump victory pushes bitcoin to record high

Markets

NEWS ANALYSIS: Crypto industry pushes for policy overhaul after Trump win

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.