Bengaluru — Gold prices were headed for their best week in a year on Friday, supported by safe-haven demand amid further escalation in the Russia-Ukraine war, while investors assessed the outlook for US interest rate cuts.
Spot gold rose 0.7% to $2,688.70/oz by 3.06am GMT. Bullion was up nearly 5% for the week so far, its best week since early October 2023. US gold futures gained 0.6% to $2,691.00.
Gold was drawing support from bitcoin’s surge towards $100,000, escalation in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, and the risk of further conflict, said Marex analyst Edward Meir.
Bitcoin has surged more than 40% since the US election this month, driven by expectations that president-elect Trump will ease cryptocurrency regulations.
Russia launched a hypersonic missile at Dnipro on Thursday, escalating the war, after the US and UK approved Kyiv’s use of advanced Western weapons to strike Russian territory.
Gold’s appeal is bolstered by geopolitical tension, economic risks and a low interest rate environment.
Meanwhile, the Chicago Federal Reserve president on Thursday reiterated his support for further US interest rate cuts and his openness to slowing them down.
Markets are pricing in a 55.9% chance of a 25 basis point (bp) cut at the Fed’s December meeting, per the CME Fedwatch tool.
Investors will monitor the US consumer sentiment (final) data, due at 3am GMT, along with remarks from Fed governor Michelle Bowman, for further clues on rate cut outlook.
Gold’s near-term movement could be influenced by next week’s key US data releases, such as the preliminary GDP and core personal consumption expenditures (PCE), with prices expected to target $2,690-$2,715 based on recent trends, said Nicholas Frappell, global head of institutional markets at ABC Refinery.
On Friday, spot silver rose 0.6% to $30.97/oz, platinum added 0.6% to $966.14 and palladium was up 1.1% to $1,040.58. All three metals were on track for a weekly rise.
Gold set for best week in a year
Safe-haven demand due to further escalation in the Russia-Ukraine war support metal
