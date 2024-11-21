Markets

Business Day TV speaks to David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Jordan Toy from Legacy Family Wealth

21 November 2024 - 20:32
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

Tackling your questions tonight are David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Jordan Toy from Legacy Family Wealth.

