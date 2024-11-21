Markets

PODCAST | 2024 investment landscape reviewed

PSG Wealth’s Adriaan Pask highlights surprises, good choices and what to expect from the rest of 2024

21 November 2024 - 09:04
Picture: 123RF/toppercussion
As we approach the final stretch of the year, PSG Wealth’s chief investment officer Adriaan Pask reviews the investment landscape so far, providing insight into what to expect in the last few weeks of the year.

Adriaan Pask, PSG Wealth’s chief investment officer. Picture: PSG WEALTH
Pask discusses some of the ways the markets have surprised investors in 2024, focusing on the unexpected resilience of US and SA markets despite election-year volatility.

He recaps some of PSG Wealth’s successful investment decisions, highlighting the improved attractiveness of SA assets, with better risk-adjusted returns and favourable conditions compared to the end of 2023, while addressing high debt, inflation, speculation and private market risks. 

Listen to the podcast now:

This article was sponsored by PSG Wealth.

Affiliates of PSG Financial Services, which includes PSG Wealth, are authorised financial services providers. Visit psg.co.za for more information.

