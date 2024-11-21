JSE and rand firmer ahead of SARB interest rate announcement
Analysts say further easing in inflation supports the case for the Bank to cut interest rates by 25 basis points
21 November 2024 - 12:11
The JSE was firmer amid mixed peers on Thursday morning, while the rand was weaker, with local focus on the SA Reserve Bank’s interest rate announcement.
On Wednesday, Stats SA reported that headline inflation as measured by the consumer price index (CPI) eased to 2.8% year on year in October, from 3.8% in September...
